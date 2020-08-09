Photos: Tom Brady Unveiled A New Look At Practice Today

New team, new look for Tom Brady?

That appears to be the case right now. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback unveiled a new look at practice on Sunday.

Brady, 43, was spotted wearing a dark visor at Tampa Bay practice on Sunday. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has never worn a visor in an NFL game.

Visor Tom Brady 👀 pic.twitter.com/TfdOqmkIFX — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) August 9, 2020

Brady will still be wearing his typical No. 12 in Tampa Bay, but maybe he’s interested in changing up the rest of his uniform.

The Bucs quarterback told reporters this week that his team has a lot to cover over the next month. Week 1 is a little more than four weeks away.

“The only thing you can do is adjust to the situation and adapt the best way you can,” Brady told reporters. “Put as much time and energy now as we can into it. I think the reality is that the clock is ticking on everybody. We’re gonna have to work as hard as we can and not waste any minutes of any day trying to get used to each other — embrace the challenge and see what we can become.”

Tampa Bay is scheduled to open the year on a big stage, taking on New Orleans in Week 1.

It’s doubtful that Brady will be sporting a visor in that game, but we’d love to see it happen.