Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Tom Brady This Evening

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently getting throttled by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

Tampa Bay is trailing New Orleans, 28-0, on Sunday Night Football.

The Bucs have been awful and so has their quarterback. Brady has been pressured by New Orleans’ pass rush and he’s been unable to get anything going down field.

Unsurprisingly, the jokes are rolling in on social media. One stands out – and is being made by a lot of people.

How many touchdowns are the Bucs currently down by? See below…

How many TDs are the Bucs down by? pic.twitter.com/z4ngEKAOi5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2020

That image, of course, has become a meme. It’s from Tampa Bay’s loss to Chicago earlier this season, when Brady appeared to forget what down it was.

Tom Brady seemed to think that 4th down play was 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/SHVbMrG3Ma — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2020

Brady hasn’t forgotten the down so far on Sunday night, but it’s been pretty ugly outside of that.

Tampa Bay is currently trailing New Orleans, 28-0, with a little more than five minutes to play in the second quarter. The Bucs were extremely hot heading into Sunday night’s contest, having won three games in a row.

However, New Orleans clearly has the upper hand on Sunday night.

The Bucs vs. Saints game can be seen on NBC.