Tom Brady’s Bucs Teammate Explains How He’s Adjusted

Tom Brady has never played for an NFL team other than the New England Patriots, but that’s changing this offseason. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.

Most of Tampa Bay’s players (save for Rob Gronkowski) haven’t played with a quarterback like Brady, either. But now they’re teammates with arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

So, does Brady have to adjust to his new team/teammates, or does everyone in Tampa Bay have to adjust to the former Patriots star?

One of Brady’s new teammates explained the situation.

“I think it’s been a little bit of both, honestly,” Bucs wide receiver Scotty Miller told JoeBucsFan.com.

“Tom, obviously, has run like every offense you can possibly run, run every play you could possibly run in his 20 [years] in the league. So Tom will do a great job coming in and learning. It’ll be no problem for him.

“And then Tom has little things that he likes. So I think it’ll be a healthy mixture of both. I think with Tom’s knowledge and our coaching staff’s knowledge, we’re going to be put in a great situation to be successful.”

Brady, 42, has been working out with his new teammates this offseason. The Bucs are scheduled to begin training camp later this month.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against New Orleans.