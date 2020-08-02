Bucs TE Reveals His First Text Message From Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting ready for arguably their most-anticipated NFL season in recent memory.

It’s been a big offseason for the Buccaneers, who have emerged as one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl in the NFC. This is of course sparked by the free agent signing of Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the franchise back in March.

Brady has been getting to know his new teammates for the past couple of months. The quarterback led some voluntary workouts in the Tampa Bay area earlier this summer. Now, the team is getting ready to start training camp.

One veteran Buccaneers player shared a funny memory of his first text message from Brady. It’s still pretty surreal for some of Tampa Bay’s players, especially on offense.

“The first time he texted me I had to get double confirmation…that it was actually Brady. He said, ‘Hey this is Tom. Give me a Facetime when you can,'” tight end Cam Brate told reporters. “I had to reach out to Chris (Godwin) and Mike (Evans) and be like, ‘Hey is this Tom?’ I didn’t want to be calling some random dude.”

Brate could be one of the players who benefits the most from having Brady at quarterback. Brady loves throwing to his tight ends.

The 29-year-old tight end caught 36 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns last season.