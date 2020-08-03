Tom Brady Reveals What He’s Buying For His Birthday This Year

Tom Brady is celebrating birthday No. 43 this year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has had a pretty big year already. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the NFC South this offseason.

Brady’s wife, Gisele, posted a heartwarming birthday message for her husband earlier today.

“Happy birthday love of my life! You are the best dad , the best partner and the best friend. We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead. We love you so much!” she wrote.

Brady has big plans for birthday No. 43. The star NFL quarterback joked about what he’s buying for himself this year.

“Thank you for the bday wishes!! Might treat myself to a new iPhone this year…” he wrote on Twitter.

Brady could certainly use a new iPhone. Earlier this weekend, a photo of Brady’s old phone went viral on Twitter.

Tom Brady still uses an iPhone 6 I see why he needed that Tampa contract that man is down bad pic.twitter.com/feYjcKl0Nj — Čöłęÿ Mīçk (@ColeyMick) August 2, 2020

Brady is far too rich to still be using an iPhone 6. But hey, maybe he just likes the phone.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meanwhile, are currently in training camp. Tampa Bay is scheduled to open the 2020 NFL regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints.