Tom Brady Can Make Unfortunate Career History Thursday Night

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady could make personal history tonight, and it wouldn't be a good thing if he does.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 on the season going into Thursday night's meeting with the Baltimore Ravens. With a loss, they'll drop to two games under .500, which would be a first for TB12.

Since he took over as the New England Patriots' starter in Week 3 of the 2001 season, a Brady-led team has never been two games below .500.

Brady has also never been under .500 after eight games in his career.

This has not been an easy season for Brady, on and off the field. There is still time to turn things around, but he and the Bucs have to start doing so soon.

It would behoove them to get a win tonight to move back to .500.

Kickoff between the Bucs and Ravens is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.