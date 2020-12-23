Tom Brady Clarifies His Viral Response To Tony Dungy

Tom Brady proved he’s quite the comedian with his latest post on Twitter. On Tuesday night, he had an epic response to Tony Dungy’s comment about him being the sixth-hardest quarterback to coach against.

Brady simply responded with a picture of an Indianapolis Colts banner that says “2014 Finalist.” This refers to the time that Brad and the Patriots dismantled the Colts in the AFC Championship in Foxborough.

Some fans were wondering if there was serious beef between Brady and Dungy. Just to put everyone’s mind at ease, the six-time champion shared some insight on his recent social media exchange with the Hall of Fame coach.

“I was just having fun,” Brady told ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “I was only referring to him as the Indy head coach, not as the Bucs head coach. So it was nothing personal. Coach Dungy knows I love him. I was just giving him a little grief. He gave me a little grief. I gave him a little grief. It was all in good fun.”

Clearly there’s mutual respect between Brady and Dungy.

.@TomBrady assures he did not slide into @TonyDungy’s DMs yesterday to hash out his No. 6 QB ranking

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MCKuJstliR — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 23, 2020

If we’ve learned anything from this exchange, it’s that Brady should not be trifled with.

At the end of the day, Brady gets the last laugh when it comes to this subject. Over the course of his career in New England, he beat Indianapolis when it mattered most.