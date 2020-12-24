Tom Brady Has Classy Response To Missing The Pro Bowl

Tom Brady was among the most-notable snubs for the Pro Bowl this year.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback made 14 Pro Bowls during his time in New England, but missed it in Year 1 in Tampa Bay.

Brady is still having a really good year. The Bucs quarterback has thrown for 3,886 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. However, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray made it at quarterback in the NFC.

The Buccaneers quarterback had a classy response when asked about his Pro Bowl snub on Wednesday.

“I think there [are] a lot of people who end up being deserving of a really cool accolade like that,” Brady told reporters on Wednesday, via PFT. “I’ve been very fortunate to be picked a bunch of times, and I think it’s really great for other guys to get picked too. It’s hard sometimes to pick just a few guys. This year, there [were] a lot of great candidates at a lot of positions and a lot of teammates that I wish they would’ve made it. You’ve just got to keep trying to go out there and earn it. I think ultimately, for me, it’s about winning games. I think individual accolades have a certain place, [but] the most important thing for me has always been about winning football games. I wish we were 14-0 at this point, [but] we’re not — we haven’t deserved it. We haven’t played to that level yet, but hopefully we can play at a much higher level this Saturday.”

That’s a classy response from a quarterback who surely has bigger things to worry about.

Tampa Bay is in playoff position, but needs to finish the season strong. The Buccaneers will take on the Lions on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.