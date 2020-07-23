Tom Brady Sends A Clear Message To His Fellow NFL Players

Tom Brady was not part of the tweetstorm by NFL players on Sunday, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback shared some advice for his fellow NFL players as training camp approaches.

Brady, 42, admitted that there are more questions than answers right now, but he wants everyone to trust the NFL Players Association.

“There are more questions than answers, but we must have faith in our @NFLPA leaders, both players and staff, to get the game and the business of football in the right place. Let’s stay unified & demand necessary answers from the @NFL as partners. We’re all in this together,” Brady wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Several notable NFL players sent messages to the league on Twitter on Sunday, expressing their frustration with the lack of a public plan.

“I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety,” Russell Wilson tweeted on Sunday. “We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones.”

NFL teams are scheduled to begin training camp at the end of the month.

The 2020 regular season is scheduled to begin in less than two months.