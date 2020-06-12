Colin Cowherd Sets ‘Realistic’ Expectation For Tom Brady In 2020

Tom Brady stunned the NFL world when he signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s a bold decision from the six-time champion, especially considering he spent the last two decades with the New England Patriots.

Obviously the end is near for Brady’s playing career. However, the former sixth-round pick is not going to go down without a fight. Even though Brady might not be an MVP-caliber quarterback anymore, one analyst is expecting a strong season from him.

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd believes Brady will finish the 2020 season with 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s also predicting Tampa Bay to own a 10-6 record, which should be good enough to get the franchise into the playoffs.

“Those numbers right there are on a Matt Ryan pace, that’s what I expect,” Cowherd said. “Brady is going to have a top 12 year. So, I think a 43 year-old Tom Brady is going give you a Matt Ryan year.”

"43 year-old Tom Brady is going give you a Matt Ryan year."@ColinCowherd makes his predictions for Tom Brady this season: pic.twitter.com/Y865KFgffT — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 12, 2020

Brady finished the 2019 season with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The main reason why the public expects an uptick in those numbers is that he’ll play alongside a receiving corps that’s arguably the best in the NFL.

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Robert Gronkowski and O.J. Howard are all versatile weapons in the passing game. Factor in Bruce Arians’ play-calling ability, and the Buccaneers have the ingredients to be an explosive offense.

One thing to monitor will be Brady’s arm strength as the season goes on. Eventually, the veteran quarterback will be defeated by Father Time. Whether or not that happens this year is unknown.

Do you think Cowherd’s expectations for Brady are realistic?

[The Herd]