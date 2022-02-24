Look: Tom Brady Confirms His Post-Retirement Movie News

Tom Brady isn’t wasting time when it comes to starting the next chapter of his life. The Hollywood Reporter recently announced that Brady will be appearing in a football-themed road trip movie called “80 for Brady.”

“80 for Brady” is about four best friends traveling to Super Bowl LI to watch the Patriots face the Falcons. That game is considered a classic because Brady led the Patriots to a comeback after being down 28-3.

It was reported that Brady will play himself in this movie. His production company, 199 Productions, will help produce the film.

On Wednesday, Brady confirmed his involvement in the film on Instagram. He posted The Hollywood Reporter’s article on “80 for Brady,” adding the caption “The collab you never expected. LFG.”

Brady also tagged Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Jane Fonda and Rita Moreno in his Instagram post. They’ll be starring in this movie.

Brady posted a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's piece to his Instagram story, adding the caption "The collab you never expected" https://t.co/HGSwrBB8uj — KTLA (@KTLA) February 23, 2022

Brady has appeared in movies and TV shows in the past. However, this is the first time we’ll see him in a film since announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Are you excited to watch Brady on the big screen?