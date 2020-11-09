Tom Brady Connected Antonio Brown With A Notable Figure This Year

Antonio Brown is making his debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

The multi-time All-Pro wide receiver has had an eventful 12-plus months. Brown spent time on the Steelers, Raiders and Patriots in 2019, only to be without a team by the end of the season.

Brown is dealing with multiple off-the-field allegations and was a major on-the-field problem during his time with the Raiders. The then-Oakland wide receiver had issues with the front office over several things, including his helmet.

Following a year away from the NFL (and an eight-game suspension), Brown is back this evening. The Bucs are taking on the Saints on Sunday Night Football.

Brown is hoping to develop a strong on-the-field connection with his new quarterback in Tom Brady. The two already share a good bond off of the field. Brown revealed this week that Brady really helped him grow this year.

Tom Brady also called @TonyRobbins and got him to have a very long conversation with Antonio Brown earlier this year so the WR would be on track for his NFL return, sources tell me. https://t.co/0Km8JMrQdt — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) October 23, 2020

Brady has had Brown living with him during the season, too.

“He’s just getting settled and l know he’s looking for places,” Brady said before last week’s game. “It’s nice to have him around. It’s a big transition for him moving across the state not knowing anyone. I’m just trying to be a good teammate and help somebody out.”

We’ll see if that connection comes through on the field tonight.

The Bucs trail the Saints, 7-0, midway through the first quarter.