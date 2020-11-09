The Spun

Tom Brady Connected Antonio Brown With A Notable Figure This Year

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown against New Orleans.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown is making his debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

The multi-time All-Pro wide receiver has had an eventful 12-plus months. Brown spent time on the Steelers, Raiders and Patriots in 2019, only to be without a team by the end of the season.

Brown is dealing with multiple off-the-field allegations and was a major on-the-field problem during his time with the Raiders. The then-Oakland wide receiver had issues with the front office over several things, including his helmet.

Following a year away from the NFL (and an eight-game suspension), Brown is back this evening. The Bucs are taking on the Saints on Sunday Night Football.

Brown is hoping to develop a strong on-the-field connection with his new quarterback in Tom Brady. The two already share a good bond off of the field. Brown revealed this week that Brady really helped him grow this year.

Brady has had Brown living with him during the season, too.

“He’s just getting settled and l know he’s looking for places,” Brady said before last week’s game. “It’s nice to have him around. It’s a big transition for him moving across the state not knowing anyone. I’m just trying to be a good teammate and help somebody out.”

We’ll see if that connection comes through on the field tonight.

The Bucs trail the Saints, 7-0, midway through the first quarter.


