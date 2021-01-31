Throughout his career, Tom Brady has racked up win after win and ring after ring. Unsurprisingly, the 43-year-old quarterback has also had plenty of success financially. That hasn’t changed since his arrival in Tampa Bay.

When Brady signed the the Buccaneers prior to the 2020 season, the organization gave the veteran an incentive-laden deal with plenty of added benefits for advancing through the postseason. Already, through Tampa Bay’s first three playoff wins, the team has shelled out $1.75 million to Brady for various playoff successes. He earned $500,000 for making the postseason, $250,000 for beating the Washington Football Team, $500,000 for a win over the Saints, and a final $500,000 for last weekend’s NFC Championship victory.

But, the bonuses might not be done just yet. In fact, this time around, even the Buccaneers won’t mind sending money in Brady’s direction.

That’s because Tampa Bay will pay the 43-year-old an additional $500,000 if the team beats the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

If Brady can get the job done in eight days, he would earn over $28 million this year in Tampa, according to ProFootballTalk. The 21-year veteran earned a $25 million in base salary in 2020 as well as $1.1 million in individual incentives during the regular season. Brady finished in the top-5 in the league in both passing yards and touchdowns, proving that he still had plenty in the tank to compete in the NFL.

The 43-year-old has another chance to build upon his fairytale career when the Buccaneers welcome in the Chiefs to Raymond James Stadium next Sunday. In addition to the financial benefit that comes with a win, Brady would capture his seventh Super Bowl. A victory would make his championship record almost untouchable.

First, Tom Brady will need to get past Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City. He’ll get the chance to do so next Sunday at 6:30 p.m ET in Super Bowl LV.