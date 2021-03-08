Report: Here’s How Much Longer Tom Brady Could Play In NFL

Tom Brady is 43 years old and has one year remaining on his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it doesn’t sound like he plans on retiring anytime soon.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback revealed that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, asked him about retiring following his latest championship.

“All of a sudden, I saw my wife and I gave her a big hug and just as I did it she said, ‘What more do you have to prove?’” Brady recalled.

Brady admitted that he tried to change the topic.

“I just gave her a big hug,” Brady said. “I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick.”

According to reports, Brady and the Buccaneers are discussing a new contract for the superstar quarterback. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora believes that Brady could be playing in the NFL for several more years.

The reality is that Brady intends to play football until he is at least 45 years old, and, quite possibly, significantly longer. As in years. With an “s,” as in plural. At this point, 45 is a mere baseline. Might be a worst-case scenario. Could he play until he is 47? Certainly not out of the question whatsoever. Is 48 the magic number? Well, maybe. Could be. Much like art, Brady will know it’s the end when he sees it (or feels it). Suffice to say, he is not anywhere close to that headspace right now, and I don’t see him getting there anytime soon. Absolutely not in this offseason, when the entire motif is about extending his tenure in Tampa Bay, doing whatever he can do to keep this dream team intact and to continue to add to his already unfathomable array of championship hardware as this most improbable NFL career rages on.

Brady and the Buccaneers could contend for multiple Super Bowl championships. It doesn’t sound like Brady plans on walking away from that anytime soon.