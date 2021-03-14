More Details Have Emerged From Tom Brady’s New Contract

Tom Brady proved he could still play in the NFL, and then some this past season, as he helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl victory in almost two decades. Because of his play in 2020, the Bucs decided to award the 43-year-old with a favorable contract extension.

Tampa Bay and Brady agreed to add an additional year onto his original 2-year, $50 million deal that he signed to join the team prior to the start of last season. The extension technically is for four years, but will void to just one in order to give the Bucs an additional $19 million in salary cap space.

Although the deal seems almost entirely team friendly, Brady emerged from the negotiations with some additional benefits himself. According to Albert Breer, the 43-year-old’s contract also contains a no-trade clause and a no-franchise-tag clause.

As Breer points out, earning those two pieces has become more common for quarterbacks in many of the recent deals. It also means that Brady has even more security in Tampa Bay and has set himself up nicely to play for the Buccaneers for what could be the rest of his career.

Forgot to mention this in my Tom Brady contract info but worth mentioning—The Buccaneers QB also secured a no-trade clause, and a no-franchise-tag clause in the deal. Maybe not hugely significant for him. But it is for others, in that these are becoming more common for QBs. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 14, 2021

Brady will turn 45 prior to the start of the 2022 season, which he’s now under contract for. The seven-time Super Bowl champ has long stated his commitment to playing for as long as possible and this newest extension shows that he wants to do so in Tampa Bay.

The 21-year veteran quarterback certainly looked comfortable with the Buccaneers offense in 2020. He ended the regular season with 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdowns, ranking in the top-5 at the position in both statistics.

Brady’s restructured contract was just one of the many moves the Bucs front office has made to try and keep the band together in 2021. Having already secured Chris Godwin and Lavonte David, Tampa Bay can now fully turn its focus toward working out a deal with Shaq Barrett.

If the Buccaneers can do that, Brady and company will be well set up for a run next year.