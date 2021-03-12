Report: Buccaneers Reach Contract Extension With Tom Brady

If there was any thought that Tom Brady was nearing the end, he made it clear that he’s got plenty of gas left in the tank in 2020-21. The 43-year old led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first year with the franchise.

Brady initially signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the team. After his best season in years, there were plenty of rumblings that he hoped to get an extension with the team. Now, that is official.

As a New England Patriot, Tom Brady regularly took below-market deals to give the team flexibility, something that certainly helped Bill Belichick build a franchise that won consistently for two decades. Now, he’s set to do the same for the Bucs.

Per multiple reports, Brady is signing a new deal with Tampa Bay that will effectively add one more season to his contract, making him a Buccaneer through the 2022 season. There are additional “voidable” years on the new contract that help the Bucs open up $19 million in salary cap space.

The Tom-Brady extension saves the Buccaneers $19 million against the cap this year, per sources. The additional voidable years are there to defray the cost. It was another effort from Brady to keep as much of the team together as possible. https://t.co/65qAGO5Px7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had plenty of key players set to hit free agency this offseason. Tom Brady’s new deal will certainly help team the world championship roster intact, even with an eight-percent drop in the salary cap from the 2020 season.

To make things even more team-friendly, Brady doesn’t even get a bump up from his 2020 salary, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

The belief is Tom Brady didn’t ask for a raise even after winning another Super Bowl. His original deal was two years, $50 million plus incentives. This tacks on another year through 2022, plus voidables designed to help the #Bucs' cap and try to keep their core together. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2021

This may not even be the only extension we see Brady land with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It sounds like he wants to play to at least 45, which he’ll turn ahead of the 2022 season, but if he’s still performing at a high level, there’s nothing to say that Brady doesn’t keep going.

Tom Brady playing at 50 still feels absolutely crazy, but can you count him out for anything at this point?

[Adam Schefter]