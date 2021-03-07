NFL World Speculating About Tom Brady Contract News

Tom Brady is 43 years old, coming off a seventh Super Bowl win and it doesn’t sound like he plans on retiring anytime soon.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to continue to contend for championships. According to the latest reports, Brady is doing everything he can to make that happen.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reports that Brady and the Buccaneers are talking about a contract restructuring.

“I’m told the Bucs are ‘getting closer’ to reworking Tom Brady’s contract, per source. Tom Brady will be 44 in August. Brady has said he’d ‘consider’ playing beyond 45 years old,” she reports. “From what I heard, the team has a fairly ambitious list of their own guys to work through keeping. Will be interesting to watch the cap gymnastics play out for that endeavor and to see how much- the final structure on Brady’s reworked deal aids the team’s ability to do that too.”

Brady’s first season in Tampa Bay went as well as possible, with the Buccaneers defeating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers have some key free agents, including wide receiver Chris Godwin. It appears that Brady wants to do everything he can to ensure that everyone stays in Tampa Bay.

“Objective is to do what he can to help retain great players and build foundation for more success, I’m told,” CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reports.

Brady has said that he wants to play until he’s 45, but this latest contract news could indicate that he’s eyeing a later target.

Brady has been a big part of the NFL world for two-plus decades and it sounds like that will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future.