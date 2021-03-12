The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Bold Prediction For Tom Brady, Buccaneers In 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Kansas City Chiefs defense in a Super Bowl LV preview during the 2020 season.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass in the second quarter against Tanoh Kpassagnon #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs during their game at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

We’re still months away from training camp, but it’s apparent that Colin Cowherd has sky-high expectations for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year.

While discussing Cam Newton‘s deal with the Patriots this afternoon, Cowherd made the argument that quarterbacks always perform better in their second year with a team. This then led to him unleashing an interesting take on Brady and the Buccaneers.

“Quarterbacks are always better in Year 2. Tom Brady is not going to have that September-October turbulence,” Cowherd said. “Tampa Bay is going to go 15-1, 14-2 or 13-3. Brady is going to be better this year.”

It’s going to be tough for the Buccaneers to be even better this year simply because the 2020 season ended with them hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. On the other hand, Cowherd brought up a great point about Brady’s early-season slump.

Brady threw four interceptions in Tampa Bay’s first four games. He only had eight interceptions in the final 12 games of the regular season.

Eventually we’ll see Brady’s skillset decline, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion still has some great years left in him, based on last season.

After all, the Buccaneers just signed Brady to an extension that’ll keep him with the team through the 2022 season.

As long as Tampa Bay’s front office retains its key players in free agency – and honestly they’re already doing an excellent job of that – Brady will have a chance to add yet another Super Bowl ring to his résumé.

