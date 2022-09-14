Tom Brady Could Reportedly Be Facing Marriage Ultimatum

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: NFL player Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

Tom Brady has been playing in the NFL since long before he met his wife Gisele. But after what appears to have been a tumultuous offseason between the two, he might be forced to make a difficult choice.

On Wednesday, PEOPLE reported that Gisele has given Brady an ultimatum for the end of the season: The game of football or their marriage. Per the report, Gisele has made it clear that their marriage will be at an end if he chooses to play beyond the 2022 season.

That isn't to say that Brady's marriage to Gisele is over right now. But his decision to unretire and rejoin the league just 40 days after announcing his retirement reportedly did not sit well with her.

“She doesn’t hate that he’s playing football, but she sure hates the way he handled the retirement and coming back,” a source told PEOPLE. “He knows that, and he’s doing what he can do to smooth things over. He does know that this is his last season if he wants to stay married.”

Tom Brady has shrugged off speculation as to when he might retire. He's acknowledged the obvious fact that he'll retire eventually, but would not confirm any reports or rumors that he will after this year.

At 45 years of age, Brady is still playing at an elite level and playing better than the majority of quarterbacks two decades younger than him.

But if Father Time can't stop Brady from riding off into the sunset on his own terms, it seems likely that Gisele will.

Would Tom Brady pick football over his marriage?