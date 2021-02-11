Veteran NFL Linebacker Has Message For Tom Brady’s Critics

We’ve really never seen Tom Brady as visibly sloshed as he got during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl celebration yesterday. But one NFL veteran has a message for Tom Brady’s critics who insulted him for it.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, linebacker Brandon Marshall wondered why people were getting mad at Brady for getting a little drunk. He feels that it’s not the same to compare getting drunk for winning a Super Bowl to getting drunk “just because it’s a Friday night.”

“Why are people so mad at Brady?” Marshall wrote. “He gets drunk because he won a world title, y’all get drunk just because it’s a Friday night. Y’all are not the same!”

Brady could barely stand coming off the pier yesterday. He jokingly chalked it up to “avocado tequila.”

Why are people so mad at Brady? He gets drunk because he won a world title, y’all get drunk just because it’s a Friday night. Y’all are not the same! — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) February 10, 2021

Tom Brady’s critics will always have things to complain about – justified or not. Whether it’s Spygate, Deflategate, his previous with former President Donald Trump, his lack of a mask during the parade, or even kissing his kids on the mouth, there will always be something to criticize him over.

But having a little bit of alcohol as celebration for a major sports accomplishment doesn’t really reach that level. We’re just not as used to seeing it with Brady as we are with guys like Gronk or Travis Kelce.

It was definitely a fun change of pace, that’s for sure.

If he gets this drunk for his seventh ring, we can’t wait to see how hammered he gets for No. 8.