Look: Tom Brady Has Some Incredible Custom Golf Balls

Tom Brady may be the greatest football player of all time, but he clearly knows how to lose a golf ball like the rest of us.

Playing Pebble Beach on Friday, one lucky fan came across a one-of-a-kind keepsake. Allegedly just a few holes back from the seven-time Super Bowl champion — someone got a hold of one of Brady’s customized balls.

On the back of the No. 12 Titleist read the Roman numerals of each of his seven Super Bowl wins.

“Hey @TomBrady we are a couple holes behind you. Would you like this back?” the tweet read.

Hey @TomBrady we are a couple holes behind you. Would you like this back? pic.twitter.com/OyPZ7ibDDR — Nick (@nickscards24) June 25, 2021

With some offseason downtime following his seventh Super Bowl LV title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, Tom Brady can hit the links to prepare for his next big event.

On July, 6, Brady will team up with reigning PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson for “The Match,” a cross-sports event featuring a few of the biggest stars in the golf and football worlds. The all-time great QB’s pairing will face of against 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

The event will take place at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. Coverage will begin at 5 p.m. ET on TNT.