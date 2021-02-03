Tom Brady Describes The 1 Phrase He Knows In Portuguese

For the past few days, players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs have been meeting with reporters ahead of the Super Bowl.

That includes Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who is headed into his 10th Super Bowl. During his meetings with the media this week, he’s been asked about every topic under the sun.

One of the questions that had nothing to do with football, though, caught the attention of the media. A reporter decided to ask him to speak a little Portuguese.

The star quarterback didn’t hesitate and uttered the only sentence he knows: “papai nao sabe de nada,” he told reporters.

So, what does that mean? According to Brady, it means “Daddy doesn’t know anything.”

Tom Brady was asked to speak Portuguese. He says he knows the phrase for "Daddy doesn't know anything" because he hears it around the house. I believe it was "papai não sabe de nada." — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 3, 2021

Tom Brady’s longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen is from Brazil – where Portuguese is the native language. You’d think Brady picked up more than just that one phrase during their 12-year marriage thus far.

Bundchen herself can speak at least four different languages – which she has demonstrated in the past. She can speak Portuguese, English, French and Spanish.

Perhaps the their children are learning a little more from mom than they are from dad.

Brady, meanwhile, is fluent in at least two languages – English and football. He seems to be pretty good at both, but especially the latter as he gears up for his 10th Super Bowl appearance.