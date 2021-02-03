Tom Brady Describes What He’s Seen From Antonio Brown Over Last Year

Antonio Brown has burnt plenty of bridges over the past few years, but his friendship with Tom Brady has remained strong during that time.

Despite only spending one game together on the New England Patriots, there was clearly a connection between Brady and Brown. That bond carried over to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the All-Pro wideout had 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular-season games.

With the Super Bowl on the horizon, Brown’s history off the field has been a major talking point for many people around the league.

On Wednesday, Brady addressed Brown’s journey back to the NFL and what he’s seen from his teammate as a player and person.

“I don’t have any predisposed notions of how things will go or how they should go. I just try to get to know everybody. I try to, in my own way, be a positive influence in their life. They’re a positive influence in my life,” Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. “Antonio and I connected right away. He has a great love for the game — just a real perfectionist for how he plays, how he takes care of himself. Incredible football IQ. And then, again, a great skillset just as a player. And, I think, made incredible strides over the last 12 months to get from where he was at to where he’s at now.”

Talk about a ringing endorsement from Brady.

Brown, meanwhile, is hoping his off-field history doesn’t affect how he’s perceived by the public.

When talking about his legacy this afternoon, Brown said he wants to be remembered as “A guy that was persistent, a guy that never gave up, no matter the odds, no matter the hate, no matter the scrutiny, no matter what I went through.”

A win on Sunday would absolutely help Brown’s legacy as a football player. Questions about his decision-making will remain, but it certainly sounds like Brady is a believer.