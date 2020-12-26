This season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been dominated by one question: Is Tom Brady washed up, or still an elite quarterback?

The 21-year NFL veteran has given us reasons to believe both of those stances through his performances this year. Today against the Lions, Brady looks as good as ever.

In just the first half, the future Hall of Famer has already put up some incredible stats. With five minutes remaining in the second quarter, Brady had thrown 16/18 for 272 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions en route to a 27-0 lead over Detroit.

5 minutes to go in the first half. We should all strive to be as washed up as Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/PhkyVyHght — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) December 26, 2020

Just before halftime, Brady tacked on yet another passing touchdown and another significant chunk of yards. Going into the locker room, the star QB has a staggering 348 yards and four touchdowns.

While Tom Brady’s play has been outstanding, it’s hard to talk about his success without mentioning the incredible receiving corps around him.

With offensive weapons all over the field, Brady has spread the wealth pretty evenly. Each of his passing touchdowns have been reeled in by a different receiver.

Rob Gronkowski kicked off the day with an early TD catch on the first drive. Brady’s next passing touchdown was brought in by Mike Evans, who’s having a fantastic day of his own with six receptions for 120 yards. The third touchdown was reeled in on an incredible one-handed catch from standout receiver Chris Godwin. Finally, Brady hit Antonio Brown on a 25-yard touchdown pass right before the end of the half.

Tom Brady threads the needle to Antonio Brown 🤯 it’s 34-0 #DETvsTB pic.twitter.com/rioeg2aR62 — Cover Zero (@CoverZeroIG) December 26, 2020

His hot start today directly contrasts the slow build Brady saw at the beginning of his first year in Tampa Bay. In his first two games with the team, Brady threw three combined interceptions.

Arguably the worst game of his career came in Week 9 when the Bucs fell to the Saints 38-3. Brady threw 22/38 for 209 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions in the blowout loss.

While the six-time Super Bowl champ may not be as consistent as he used to be, Tom Brady has certainly shown his capacity to wow us with some incredible performances in year 21.

The Bucs now lead 34-0 at the half.