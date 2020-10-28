Tom Brady Didn’t Answer Offseason Question About Antonio Brown

Once the Buccaneers wrap up Week 8 of the regular season, Antonio Brown will be allowed to join the team in its quest to win the Super Bowl. The major reason why he’s even on their roster is because of his relationship with Tom Brady.

Even though Brady and Brown only played in one game together during their time in New England, they clearly have respect for each other. It also helps that both players are considered Hall of Fame talents at their positions.

While it’s no secret that Brady vouched for Brown, it’s unclear if they worked out together during the offseason. The six-time champion was asked if he spent time with Brown prior to training camp by Steve Isbitts of JoeBucsFan.com, but he didn’t give a clear answer.

“I’ve been pretty focused on working out with all my teammates,” Brady told Isbitts. “It was a good offseason. We spent a lot of time at Berkeley Prep. It was fun being over there and challenging one another. I think we got a good start on things at a time where everyone was kind of off. I think we got a lot of good work in.”

Brady’s response isn’t a yes or no, so it’s possible he spent time with the All-Pro wideout.

Just asked this of Tom Brady: "Tom, during the offseason after you signed with the Bucs, did you spend any time working out or throwing with Antonio Brown? And if so, how beneficial might that be now?" He didn't say, "No." — JoeBucsFan (@JoeBucsFan) October 28, 2020

As for Brown’s future in Tampa Bay, it’s very clear that he’s on thin ice.

“I don’t anticipate any situation where he and I are gonna have a problem,” Bruce Arians said when talking about the team’s latest acquisition. “He knows that if there is, it’s a very short-lived contract.”

Brown is expected to make his debut with the Buccaneers in Week 9 against the Saints. That game is currently set to be on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.