This Tom Brady Stat Is Going Viral Today

Tom Brady has made breaking records a common occurence over the course of his NFL career. At the age of 44, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback continues to shatter barriers as he eyes an eighth Super Bowl ring.

The latest instance of Brady’s brilliance came on Sunday afternoon when he and the Buccaneers clinched the 2021 NFC South division championship. Tampa Bay accomplished the feat in impressive fashion with a dominant 32-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The division title was the Buccaneers first since 2007 and first with Brady under center. However, it’s far from the quarterback’s most recent division championship.

In fact, Brady has made winning division titles somewhat of a hobby. On Sunday afternoon, he clinched his 18th division in 22 seasons.

Goat emoji doesn’t even do him justice. pic.twitter.com/rWhG7L5jXf — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 26, 2021

The remarkable stat is just the latest proof that Brady is the winningest quarterback in NFL history. Each and every year that he’s played, he’s performed well in the regular season and been able to set his team up for success in the playoffs.

Brady has only missed out on the postseason twice in his career. One instance came in 2002, in just his second year as a starter, while the other came in 2008, when he suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the year.

In every other regular season, Brady has not only succeeded, but he’s thrived. That’s been the case yet again in 2021 as he has the Buccaneers comfortably into the playoffs, while putting together an MVP campaign himself.

With two games remaining, Brady still has a lot to play for. The Buccaneers are still in the running for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and will need to win out if they hope to catch the Green Bay Packers.

Tampa will be back in action next Sunday against the New York Jets.

[B/R Gridiron]