Tom Brady, Drew Brees Will Make NFL History On Sunday

Tom Brady and Drew Brees will make NFL history during this weekend’s Buccaneers-Saints NFC Divisional Playoff game.

Brady and Brees will break their own record for the oldest quarterback matchup in league history. Brees turns 42 on Friday, and Brady is 43, giving them a combined age of 85 years.

The two previously set the record at 84 years during their two regular season matchups this fall. The old playoff record for combined QB age was 78, set by Brady and Philip Rivers two years ago.

Brady is clearly well-prepared for this matchup, and he had some fun at his and Brees’ expense on Twitter last night.

These future Hall of Fame quarterbacks may be old, but they’re not finished. We’re expecting both Brady and Brees to play well on Sunday.

The Saints swept the Bucs in the regular season, but Tampa Bay has stepped its game up lately. Most likely, we’ll have a battle going down to the wire.

Saints-Bucs Part III will kick off at 6:40 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.