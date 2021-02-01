Tom Brady Dropped Epic Quote While Speaking To Reporters Today

It’s officially Super Bowl LV week, and Tom Brady started it off with the ultimate flex during his media session on Monday.

Brady knows a thing or two about playing in Super Bowls. He’s been to the big game nine times and taken home the Lombardi Trophy six out of the nine tries.

Super Bowl LV will be No. 12’s 10th Super Bowl appearance. Most players with that type of accomplishment would brush it off, but not Brady.

The Bucs quarterback started out Super Bowl week with the ultimate flex, letting everyone know he’s been through the Super Bowl process nine times already.

“This is a crazy media day,” Brady said on Monday. “I’m sitting here in an empty room. This is very different than the other nine experiences.”

Take a look.

My favorite moment of Tom Brady’s Zoom today. “This is a crazy media day. I’m sitting here in an empty room. This is very different than the other nine experiences.” What a massive flex from the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/QQQprDxLas — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 1, 2021

There’s a reason Tom Brady’s the all-time GOAT – and he knows it, too. Sunday’s Super Bowl might prove to be his toughest test yet, though.

The Chiefs offense is one of the best in NFL history. Luckily, the Bucs defense is playing the best it ever has as of late. Tampa Bay should be able to contain Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ weapons enough to give Brady a chance.

Brady tends to take advantage of the opportunities his defense gives him. If Tampa Bay can force a turnover or two this Sunday, No. 12 may just win his seventh Lombardi Trophy.