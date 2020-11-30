Tom Brady Ended His Press Conference After Interesting Question

Much has been made lately of the relationship between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his head coach Bruce Arians.

Brady doesn’t appear to be completely comfortable in Arians’ pass-heavy offense. He seems to be forcing a lot of throws down field and tossing several interceptions.

Arians, meanwhile, has not been afraid to criticize his quarterback. He hasn’t held back when discussing Brady’s struggles this season.

Sunday, following the Bucs’ loss to the Chiefs, Brady was asked about his relationship with Arians.

“Hey, Tom, as you head to your bye week, there have been some folks who have had some chatter about, you know, you still look like you are running someone else’s offense,” ESPN reporter Jenna Laine asked, via PFT. “One of your former teammates even said on TV that he thinks that you need a new head coach. What do you make of all of that?”

Laine was referring to former Patriots player Rob Ninkovich suggesting on ESPN’s Get Up! that Brady needs a new head coach.

“It’s just external noise that when you are losing, that’s what you deal with,” Brady said. “I love playing with the guys that I play with, the coaches, the whole organization has been unbelievable. I think I have to go out and certainly do a better job the last four weeks of the year. So, I appreciate it. Let’s have a good week.”

Brady then ended his press conference.

Tampa Bay fell to 7-5 on the season with Sunday’s loss. The Bucs have a bye before returning to the field on Dec. 13 against Minnesota.