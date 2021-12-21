Tom Brady Explains Sunday Night’s Sideline Exchange With Saints

On Sunday night, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was caught firing off some foul words at the Saints’ sideline. It was evident that he was frustrated with the way the game unfolded.

During the latest episode of the Let’s Go! podcast, Brady explained what actually happened by the Saints’ sideline.

“Oh, we were just exchanging pleasantries,” Brady said, via Rod Walker. “It was a nice night in Tampa. We were just wonderfully, in the heat of the moment, expressing, uh, I wouldn’t say pleasantries, but we were very competitive in that moment. It was emotional. So that’s just football players being football players”

Brady struggled mightily against Dennis Allen’s defense, completing 26-of-48 passes for 214 yards and an interception. Believe it or not, the Buccaneers as a whole were scoreless against the Saints.

In his postgame press conference on Sunday night, Brady detailed what makes the Saints’ defense so tough to beat.

“They’re pretty good, they have a really good defense — really good scheme, they are tough to go against,” he said, via CBS Sports. “They are well-coached, have a lot of great players — a lot of veteran players that have played together for a long time. They did a great job.”

Brady and the Buccaneers will try to bounce back this Sunday against the Panthers.