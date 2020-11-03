Tom Brady Explains Why He’s Living With Antonio Brown

News broke earlier in the week that Tom Brady is letting new Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown stay at his house. Tampa Bay signed the controversial 32-year-old in late October.

Ahead of Monday Night Football against the New York Giants, the Buccaneers QB shared why he’s letting Brown stay with him in Tampa.

According to The Tampa Bay Times’s Rick Stroud, Brady just wants to be a good teammate.

“He’s just getting settled and l know he’s looking for places,” Brady said before Monday night’s game. “It’s nice to have him around. It’s a big transition for him moving across the state not knowing anyone. I’m just trying to be a good teammate and help somebody out.”

#Bucs Tom Brady on Antonio Brown living with him.

"He’s just getting settled and l know he's looking for places. It's nice to have him around…It's a big transition for him moving across the state not knowing anyone. I'm just trying to be a good teammate and help somebody out'' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 3, 2020

Brady’s motives are certainly well-intentioned and clearly show that the 43-year-old quarterback is committed to making things work.

Brown served the last game of his eight-game suspension on Monday night. The former Steelers wide receiver is eligible to return for the Buccaneers Week 9 game against New Orleans.

Tampa Bay could definitely use Brown in a high-powered, Bruce Arians-run offense. Despite Brady’s strong start, Bucs receiver Chris Godwin has battled injuries throughout 2020, sidelining him for half of the season so far. Brown provides another option for the future Hall-of-Fame QB, particularly in the slot.

When the former All-Pro is on the field, he’s among the best in the league. Brown made six straight Pro Bowls between 2013 and 2018. He led the league in receiving in 2014 and 2017.

While it’s yet to be confirmed that Brown will take the field on Sunday, it seems like he’s acclimating to Tampa Bay just fine.

The Buccaneers play the Saints at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.