Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Playing In The Florida Heat

The majority of Tom Brady’s football career has been spent in the north. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback played in college at Michigan and then spent 20 seasons in the Northeast with the New England Patriots.

Now, Brady is down south. The star NFL quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

While Brady is excited for the next chapter of his football life, he does have some adjusting to do. This includes getting used to the Florida heat.

Brady posted a telling Instagram Story message over the weekend. He posted a “crying” emoji along with a photo of the Tampa Bay weather forecast: 95 degrees that feels like 109 degrees.

While Brady might not be thrilled with the high temperatures, he’s more worried about getting on the same page with his teammates.

“Again, we haven’t had any practices yet, so it’s hard. Football, throwing the ball around or a workout or something like that is a lot different than real football, being in the huddle and getting to know people in that way – knowing who you can really count on. I think you just have to do what you can with what we’re all dealing with, try to make the most of it and try to understand that the clock is ticking on all of us. We’ve got a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time,” he told reporters before training camp.

Brady and the Bucs are scheduled to begin the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against New Orleans.