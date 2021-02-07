Former Giants Star Shares Honest Admission About Tom Brady

Tom Brady is going for Super Bowl win No. 7 on Sunday night.

The legendary NFL quarterback won six Super Bowls in New England. He’s looking to win No. 7 in his first season in Tampa Bay.

Brady, 43, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers in free agency. Year 1 has gone as well as anyone could expect and it could be capped off with a Super Bowl championship on Sunday evening.

No one has been better in Super Bowls than Tom Brady, though one team does have some bragging rights over him: the New York Giants.

However, former Giants star Justin Tuck shared an honest admission about Brady while speaking to the media earlier this week.

“So for me to say this is phenomenal in it’s own right,’’ Tuck told The New York Post. “He’s the greatest football — he’s definitely the greatest quarterback of all time, and he’s approaching the greatest football player of all time. And he might already be there, considering how we judge our stars.

“The two biggest matrix[es] we judge our stars on are success and longevity, right? I mean, what’s the argument here? He’s been to 10 Super Bowls, he’s won six, maybe seven, depending when we’re talking. He’s been to I don’t know how many Pro Bowls, and he’s had a 20-plus year career, and he’s not slowing down. He literally looks like he could play five more years.’’

Brady probably is the greatest to ever do it in the NFL. He can further solidify his case on Sunday evening.

Kickoff between Tampa Bay and Kansas City is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.