How Much The Bitcoin Tom Brady Gifted Fan Is Worth

Tom Brady has gotten pretty into cryptocurrency over the last year or so. That’s good news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who had his 600th touchdown ball on Sunday.

The Buccaneers stomped the Chicago Bears 38-3 in the game on Sunday. During the game, Brady found Mike Evans for a score, one that Evans was not aware was a major milestone for his legendary quarterback.

He tossed the ball to 29-year old Byron Kennedy, who is getting quite the haul for his nice gesture. The Buccaneers are gifting him two Tom Brady jerseys, a signed Brady helmet, a signed Evans jersey, Evans’ game-worn cleats from Sunday, $1,000 to the team store, two season tickets for the remainder of this year, and all of next year.

That may not quite equate the reported six-figure value of the ball, but Brady himself has sweetened the deal. He threw in one Bitcoin, which is currently worth over $62,000.

Fan who gave up Tom Brady's 600th TD ball got: • 2 signed Brady jerseys

• Signed Brady Bucs helmet

• Mike Evans jersey & cleats

• $1K to Bucs Team Shop

• 2 season tickets this season & next

• Now 1 bitcoin (worth $63K rn) from TB12 That’s a HAUL pic.twitter.com/FEOgodArmR — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) October 26, 2021

Bitcoin, and cryptocurrency in general, is pretty volatile, but Kennedy is getting in at a good time. The value of one bitcoin has been trending up for a month.

Right now, it is worth $62,361.30 U.S. Dollars. Last Wednesday, the value was over $66,000. After a slight downturn, things are heading up once again.

It still may not match the listed value of the ball, but it’s hard to judge Kennedy for doing right by Brady.