Tom Brady, Gisele Agree To ‘Historic’ Business Partnership

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, made a significant move this week in the form of a new partnership. They will be ambassadors for FTX Trading Limited and Blockfolio Inc. and have taken an equity stake in the firm.

Brady has been fairly vocal about the cryptocurrency market on Twitter this past year, so this partnership makes a lot of sense. It’s also a smart move on Gisele’s part, as she’ll be an environmental and social-initiatives adviser for FTX.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and chief executive officer of FTX, is thrilled to have Brady and Bundchen on board for the foreseeable future.

“Tom and Gisele are both legends and they both reached the pinnacle of what they do,” Bankman-Fried said, via Bloomberg. “When we think about what FTX represents, we want to be the best product that is out there.”

We’re proud to announce Tom Brady will serve as an FTX Ambassador, and Gisele as FTX’s Environmental & Social Initiatives Advisor. “We have the chance to create something really special here.” says the Super Bowl Champion and entrepreneur @TomBrady https://t.co/yDLC1Q1KFG — FTX – Built By Traders, For Traders (@FTX_Official) June 29, 2021

Brady also released a statement on this partnership, detailing why this was the right time for him to join this market.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world and Sam and the revolutionary FTX team continue to open my eyes to the endless possibilities,” Brady said. “This particular opportunity showed us the importance of educating people about the power of crypto while simultaneously giving back to our communities and planet.”

Brady and Bundchen committed to annual multi-million dollar contributions as part of their partnership with FTX.

Time will tell if this was a smart move for Brady and Bundchen.