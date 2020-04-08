Tom Brady, Gisele Announce Major Donation To Tampa Bay Area

Tom Brady apparently isn’t waiting until the football season begins to have an impact on the Tampa Bay community.

This morning, Feeding Tampa Bay announced that Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are donating 750,000 meals to support area families, children and senior citizens. The organization serves a 10-county area of West Central Florida and “over 600,000 hungry people in our region.”

According to the Feeding Tampa Bay Twitter account, every dollar donated can provide 10 meals. Knowing that, the math tells us that Brady and Gisele handed over $75,000.

The announcement from Feeding Tampa Bay is below. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this is a nice way for Brady and his family to endear themselves to their new home fans.

We welcome @TomBrady, @giseleofficial and their family to our community and thank them as they #StandwithFTB by providing 750,000 meals to support our children, families and seniors throughout the 10 – county region that we serve. RT to show gratitude to the Brady family! pic.twitter.com/nc2KlkqqCP — Feeding Tampa Bay (@FeedingTampaBay) April 8, 2020

While Brady, Gisele and their kids are now making themselves at home in Tampa, the legendary quarterback revealed this morning that things in his marriage weren’t always this good.

In an interview Howard Stern, Brady admitted that Gisele “wasn’t satisfied with our marriage” a few years ago.

“A couple of year ago, she didn’t think I was doing my part for the family,” Brady said. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house. Then when the season ended and I would get into all of my other football-related activities and she’s sitting there saying ‘well, when are you going to start taking care of things around the house? When are you going to start taking the kids to school and things like that?’”