Look: Gisele Bundchen Reacts To NFC Championship Game Berth

Another year, another conference championship game appearance for the Brady family.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints, 30-20, at the Superdome on Sunday evening. The Buccaneers are off to the NFC Championship Game, where the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers await.

This is the 14th conference championship game in 19 seasons as a starter for Brady. That’s a 74 percent hit rate on conference championship games, which is just an absurd statistic for an NFL quarterback.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, is quite used to seeing her husband play in conference title games at this point. However, she’s still as excited as ever for this year’s appearance.

“Green Bay here we come !!!!!” she tweeted following the Buccaneers’ win over the Saints on Sunday night.

Green Bay here we come !!!!! 🤛🏼 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) January 18, 2021

Brady and Co. will have their work cut out for them next weekend, though.

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a strong win over the Los Angeles Rams. Aaron Rodgers is playing as well as anyone in the NFL.

Kickoff between Tampa Bay and Green Bay is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. E.T. next weekend.

The game will air on FOX.