Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Take Major Step Towards Divorce

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Moments ago, TMZ Sports dropped a bombshell report involving Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. They have reached a settlement ending their marriage.

Brady and Bundchen will reportedly have their divorce documents formally filed this Friday.

TMZ said that Brady and Bundchen have been working with a mediator to figure out both property settlement and custody.

For months, there have been a lot of rumors about Brady and Bundchen being at odds over his decision to come out of retirement. It appears there was no path for reconciliation.

Brady and Bundchen got married in 2009. They have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.

The terms of Brady and Bundchen's divorce settlement will remain confidential and sealed, per the report from TMZ.

With the Buccaneers off for the next week, Brady has plenty of time to take care of this matter. Throughout all of this drama, he has not released a statement on his marriage.