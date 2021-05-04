Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Spotted At Massive New Property

Just a few months ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Kansas City Chiefs with an impressive performance to win the Super Bowl.

Star quarterback Tom Brady earned his seventh ring – and first with the Buccaneers. All it took was just one season to show why he’s the Greatest of All-Time, regardless of position in the NFL.

A few months later, Brady is enjoying some time away from the field. While he doesn’t take too many breaks from his craft, he took some well-earned off time to look at a massive new property with his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

According to the New York Post, Bray and Bundchen spent time viewing their new $17 million property in Florida.

From the Post:

Brady, 43, and Bündchen, 40, slapped down the sizable sum just before the new year, with plans to demolish the current house and build a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly home. The lot spans approximately two acres with 200 feet of ocean views. Amenities on the island include a private country club, a golf course, and only about 30 bayfront homes. It also boasts its own police force.

Brady has earned more money that most of NFL players who have come before him. However, his wife still holds the title for richest in the family.

With both having success in their respective fields, buying a $17 million property isn’t a tall task.