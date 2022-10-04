Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reportedly Hired Divorce Attorneys

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marital strife has reportedly reached reached another crisis point.

Brady and Gisele, who have been living separately over the last few months, have each hired divorce attorneys, according to Page Six.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” a source told Page Six.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Gisele reportedly remained away from Brady during Hurricane Ian, even though both fled the Tampa area to Miami. The legendary model was spotted at a Miami gym by herself on Monday.

Meanwhile, the couple's two children recently attended a Buccaneers' home game, but Gisele was not with them. Page Six says the two are heavily involved in their children's lives and would share joint custody if they split.

Brady also has a son from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynihan.