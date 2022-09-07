Tom Brady, Gisele Haven't Reconciled: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It was reported last week that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had an intense argument over his decision to come out of retirement. On Wednesday, Page Six provided an update on this situation.

Per the latest report from Page Six, Bundchen still hasn't patched things up with Brady despite returning to the Sunshine State.

"She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa," a source told Page Six. “Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down."

Page Six's source also said the rumors about Brady and Bundchen getting a divorce are not true - at least not yet.

The reactions to this report are quite strong.

"Dude...retire already...spend time with your wife and kids...you have played enough football," one person replied.

"She - like most of us - probably did not expect him to play at 45 freaking years old," another person said.

Brady and Bundchen could end up getting over this hurdle. But with the season about to begin, it's possible this can linger for a while.

It's being reported that Bundchen is currently staying in Miami. The Brady family's home is located in Tampa.