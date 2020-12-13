Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Decide On New Home Location

Tom Brady may play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it appears that he and wife Gisele Bundchen will soon be calling Miami home.

Brady and Gisele have purchased a home on Indian Creek Island in Miami, according to Page Six. The property reportedly cost more than $17 million.

“They plan to demolish the current house on the property and build their dream home in the vein of the Architectural Digest-covered mansion in Brentwood, Calif., that they sold to Dr. Dre,” Page Six wrote of Brady and Gisele.

The couple’s new neighborhood is colloquially known as “Billionaire’s Bunker” and residents include Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, supermodel Adriana Lima, Julio Iglesias and others.

Brady and Gisele are currently renting Derek Jeter’s Tampa-area mansion.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to move to Miami's 'billionaire's bunker' https://t.co/UwOe0Tw1B5 pic.twitter.com/Rq0Xy6BrYj — Page Six (@PageSix) December 12, 2020

It was reported earlier this week that Brady and Gisele are selling their Manhattan penthouse for $40 million. Their Brookline, Massachusetts home was pulled off the market earlier this year.

Brady is in the first year of a two-year deal with the Buccaneers. He has thrown for 3,300 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Bucs have posted a 7-5 record through 12 games.