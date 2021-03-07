Tom Brady Revealed Gisele’s Request After The Super Bowl

Tom Brady is 43 years old with seven Super Bowl championships. Almost everyone in his position would walk away from the NFL at this point. Brady is not like everyone else, though.

So, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is going to keep playing. And, if his latest contract news is any indication, he’s probably going to keep playing for years to come.

That doesn’t mean people close to him haven’t attempted to get him to retire, though.

Brady revealed that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, tried to get him to retire following his latest Super Bowl win. The Buccaneers quarterback told James Corden what happened on the field following the victory.

“All of a sudden, I saw my wife and I gave her a big hug and just as I did it she said, ‘What more do you have to prove?'” Brady recalled.

It’s a fair point by Gisele – at this point, Brady has nothing left to prove.

Brady admitted that he tried to avoid the subject.

“I just gave her a big hug,” Brady said. “I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick.”

Brady revealed that he’s been doing more chores around the house as of late, likely an attempt to avoid any retirement talk.

“I think that there’s definitely part of that where she says, ‘Okay, your turn,’ ” he said, adding, “I’m just getting reacquainted with the dishwasher, where the broom is.”

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, should enter the 2021 season among the favorites to win it all once again.