Tom Brady, Gisele’s New Couples TikTok Video Is Going Viral

Tom Brady has been a lot more open on social media this offseason. Maybe it’s because he’s left New England for Tampa Bay, maybe it’s because there’s a global pandemic and everyone’s holed up inside. It’s probably a little bit of both.

Regardless of the true reason, we’re enjoying it.

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, posted a funny “couples” video on TikTok on Tuesday morning.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and the supermodel answered questions about each other with their eyes closed. The result was pretty adorable.

Some of the results:

  • Brady says he apologizes first after a fight; Gisele says she apologizes first after a fight
  • Gisele is the “funny one”
  • Brady is more patient
  • Gisele eats more; Brady eats healthier
  • Brady is more “spoiled”
  • They’re both unsure who said “I love you” first
  • Brady is the bigger “baby” when he’s sick
  • Brady has more clothes (probably the biggest surprise of the entire video)
  • Brady requires more “attention”

The Brady family is now in Florida, as the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million free agency deal in Tampa Bay.

Hopefully we’ll get to see the more-relaxed version of Brady more often now that he’s in the Sunshine State.

