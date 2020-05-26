Tom Brady, Gisele’s New Couples TikTok Video Is Going Viral

Tom Brady has been a lot more open on social media this offseason. Maybe it’s because he’s left New England for Tampa Bay, maybe it’s because there’s a global pandemic and everyone’s holed up inside. It’s probably a little bit of both.

Regardless of the true reason, we’re enjoying it.

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, posted a funny “couples” video on TikTok on Tuesday morning.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and the supermodel answered questions about each other with their eyes closed. The result was pretty adorable.

Some of the results:

Brady says he apologizes first after a fight; Gisele says she apologizes first after a fight

Gisele is the “funny one”

Brady is more patient

Gisele eats more; Brady eats healthier

Brady is more “spoiled”

They’re both unsure who said “I love you” first

Brady is the bigger “baby” when he’s sick

Brady has more clothes (probably the biggest surprise of the entire video)

Brady requires more “attention”

The Brady family is now in Florida, as the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million free agency deal in Tampa Bay.

Hopefully we’ll get to see the more-relaxed version of Brady more often now that he’s in the Sunshine State.