Tom Brady, Gisele’s New Couples TikTok Video Is Going Viral

Tom Brady has been a lot more open on social media this offseason. Maybe it’s because he’s left New England for Tampa Bay, maybe it’s because there’s a global pandemic and everyone’s holed up inside. It’s probably a little bit of both.
Regardless of the true reason, we’re enjoying it.
Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, posted a funny “couples” video on TikTok on Tuesday morning.
The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and the supermodel answered questions about each other with their eyes closed. The result was pretty adorable.
Some of the results:
- Brady says he apologizes first after a fight; Gisele says she apologizes first after a fight
- Gisele is the “funny one”
- Brady is more patient
- Gisele eats more; Brady eats healthier
- Brady is more “spoiled”
- They’re both unsure who said “I love you” first
- Brady is the bigger “baby” when he’s sick
- Brady has more clothes (probably the biggest surprise of the entire video)
- Brady requires more “attention”
The Brady family is now in Florida, as the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million free agency deal in Tampa Bay.
Hopefully we’ll get to see the more-relaxed version of Brady more often now that he’s in the Sunshine State.