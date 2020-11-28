Tom Brady Gives Blunt Assessment Of His End-Of-Game Performance

Usually, Tom Brady makes his opponents pay if they give him the chance to orchestrate a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. That wasn’t the case on Monday, as he threw a head-scratching interception with the game on the line.

Brady was off to a strong start to the 2020 season, but the last few weeks have been a struggle for him. He’s thrown five interceptions over the last three games, which is extremely uncharacteristic of him.

Another long weekend could be in store for the Buccaneers if they’re not sharp on Sunday against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Bruce Arians will need his offense firing on all cylinders, and that obviously starts with Brady playing well.

When asked about the team’s recent struggles, Brady made sure to avoid using any excuses. He simply believes he just needs to play better.

“Our job is to get the job done,” Brady said, “So there’s no excuses for when we don’t get it done. At the end of the day, that’s the reality of the sport. It’s a production-based business, and when you have opportunities like we had in those two games, it’s very disappointing when you don’t succeed, especially when you’re the quarterback and the ball is in your hands. It’s something I have to do a better job of.”

Unlike his head coach, Brady doesn’t seem interested in throwing people under a bus.

Brady has been in this business too long to let a bad game or two throw off his entire mindset. However, a loss on Sunday could force the Buccaneers to enter panic mode.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Chiefs game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.