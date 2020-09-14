Tom Brady Gives Blunt Assessment Of His Performance Today

Tom Brady gave his critics plenty of ammo during today’s season-opening 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

In his first game with the Bucs, Brady hit on 23-of-36 passes, but threw for only 239 yards and was intercepted twice. Janoris Jenkins took one of those thefts back for a touchdown.

Brady was also sacked thrice and at times looked every bit of 43 years old. It wasn’t the debut the future Hall of Fame wanted from himself, and he made that clear in his post-game media session.

Brady told reporters, via NFL Network’s James Palmer, that he had some “terrible” turnovers that were unacceptable.

“Just made some bad terrible turnovers.” – Tom Brady. He said both picks were bad throws. “You just can’t do it." pic.twitter.com/VNQc8sNdYr — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 14, 2020

Now, because there were no preseason games this year, this was Brady’s first live action with his new team. On paper, he should perform better next week.

The Bucs will be home, and they’ll be playing an opponent that should be ripe to be picked apart. The Carolina Panthers are in rebuild mode, particularly on defense, which should give Brady and Co. plenty of opportunities.

We’ll see if they take advantage.