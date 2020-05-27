Tom Brady Shares Lessons Learned From ‘The Match’

We learned quite a bit about Tom Brady as a golfer while watching The Match. The fact that he needs to work on his tee shot is probably one of the biggest.

But Brady learned some things as well from the multi-million dollar contest for charity. He shared his thoughts and experiences on the charity tournament on Instagram today.

“I learned a few lessons from this past weekend’s golf tournament with @philmickelson @tigerwoods and #Peyton…” Brady wrote. “I had a lot of fun and grateful to be part of an event that raised a lot of money for Covid relief.”

He then listed off nine different things that he learned about himself and his fellow golfers at the tournament. Among them were strong compliments for Manning, Mickelson and Woods. Here’s Brady’s list:

Amazing what happens when groups of people come together for the common good. Peyton is still as clutch as ever. 💯 I did not escape the inclement weather… heavy stuff… ALL DAY. I shouldn’t wear the same pants to golf that I wear to church. 🤬 As great as @philmickelson is as a golfer, he is a better man, coach and teammate and potentially has the best calves on the PGA Tour. I really enjoy golf… at halftime of football games we get checked for concussions, in golf, you get refreshments. It was nice to be the young guy again. 👍🏼 @tigerwoods was a great host and champion, and I was especially thankful he missed that putt on the 7th hole…had he made it, I would have just went home. 😂 I’m sticking to my day job 🏈

Brady had a pretty rough day on the course, but he did have a few moments where his potential as a golfer in a post-NFL career stood out.

That 150-yard shot on the seventh hole was one that even professional golfers would struggle with.

Tom Brady has legitimately been shanking shots all day and just did THIS!😂 pic.twitter.com/DnykRZKgxg — BroBible (@BroBible) May 24, 2020

Who knows? Maybe Tom Brady will follow the likes of Tony Romo by becoming a great golfer when his football career is over too.

