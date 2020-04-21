Tom Brady Got Caught Working Out In A Closed Park In Tampa

Tom Brady has wasted no time getting to work in his new city. Unfortunately, being the GOAT doesn’t mean social distancing guidelines don’t apply to you.

This afternoon, Tampa mayor Jane Castor shared a hilarious story involving the Buccaneers’ new quarterback. All of the city’s parks are shut down, and park employees are going around making sure no one is violating protocol.

According to Castor, a woman who is part of the park patrol saw a man violating the rules and working out in one of the closed parks. When she went to inspect, it was none other than TB12.

“She went over to tell him it was closed. And it was Tom Brady,” Castor said in a virtual news conference with St. Petersburgh Mayor Rick Kriseman this afternoon.

The city of Tampa’s official Twitter account officially responded to the news about Brady, promising the six-time Super Bowl champion a more appropriate welcome once things are closer to normal.

“Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve,” the tweet read.

It looks like Brady really took Bill Belichick’s “No Days Off” mantra to heart.

Also, cue the inevitable responses about Brady not being afraid to skirt the rules. He doesn’t really have a comeback for those this time.