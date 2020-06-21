Tom Brady Had 2-Word Reaction To Seeing Gronk In A Bucs Uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to hype up their fan base with photos of their team’s new star players in their new uniforms.

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay released its first look at Tom Brady in his new threads. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback looked good in his new No. 12 uniforms.

A couple of days later, Brady’s longtime teammate was up for his uniform shoot. The Bucs released photos of star tight end Rob Gronkowski rocking the Tampa Bay colors for the first time.

Brady had a funny two-word message for his longtime teammate.

“Skinny Gronk,” he wrote in the caption section on Instagram.

Gronkowski has admitted that he lost plenty of weight in retirement. He’s been adding it back this year, though.

“My lowest I got to was 240 and it felt good, you know?” Gronkowski told CBS Sports in May. “I’ve been above 260 pounds basically my whole entire life since high school. Since my senior year of high school — the end of senior year — I was 260. I’ve never been under 260 since then, so it felt good just to drop that weight. Ease up my joints, let my body, you know, free. I kind of felt like that weight was bloated weight, too.

“So it felt good to get rid of it, and now it’s time to build back upon it. You know, putting lean muscle on my body and get ready for an NFL season like I never have before. It’s a different way, different type of training style I’m doing and everything. I’m about 257 pounds right now. Everyone thinks I’m like 240, 230, but I’m basically four more protein shakes away from being at my playing weight. So I’m excited about that and I’ll definitely be at my weight when it’s time to go. I’ll be around 260 to 265 when it’s time to roll.”

Gronkowski and the Bucs are set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against New Orleans. He’ll probably be even more bulked up by then.