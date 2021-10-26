Tom Brady Had 1 Main Thought Driving Home On Sunday

You don’t win seven Super Bowl titles like Tom Brady has without being a perfectionist. Brady’s drive for more is what has helped fuel his legendary career.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers destroyed the Chicago Bears 38-3, with four of Tampa Bay‘s five touchdowns coming on Brady throws. Still, it wasn’t enough for the 44-year-old quarterback.

On his weekly Sirius XM podcast today, Brady said he left Raymond James Stadium on Sunday wondering why his team couldn’t have scored more points than the 38 they put up.

“How did we not score 50?” Brady said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Tom Brady, on his weekly @SiriusXMNFL podcast, on wanting more from Sunday's 38-3 win over Bears: "We should have had 50 points. So in my mind, I'm driving home, thinking 'How did we not score 50? Fifty effing points was right there to have and we didn't score 50?'" — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 26, 2021

Brady isn’t incorrect in this assessment. Ryan Succop missed one field goal, and there were two other drives that ended with a Ronald Jones lost fumble at the goal line and the Bucs having to settle for a short Succop field goal after having 1st-and-goal at the 1.

That’s 17 points they could have had instead of 3, which would have meant a 52-3 win. To be fair, it’s tough for NFL teams to play that close to perfect.

That doesn’t mean Brady won’t continue to strive for perfection though, which is bad news for his opponents.